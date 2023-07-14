"For FY24 we are factoring a NIM decline of 14bps to 3.1 per cent. However, NII and NIM estimates could be upgraded if Federal Bank raises capital. Shareholder approval for fundraising is to the tune of ₹4,000 crore. The credit cost environment remains benign and we raise FY24 and FY25 PAT estimates by 4.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively due to lower provisions," said Prabhudas Lilladher.