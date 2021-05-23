Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives at Angel Broking, said: Looking at the broad based participation on Friday, especially the way banking space is poised; we will not be surprised to head towards record high in the first half of the forthcoming week. In fact, if all the other factors support, we may see new highs also in the coming sessions. However, having said we should not become too complacent and should keep a close track of how global markets behave over the next few days. Any aberration on this aspect may again the dent the possibility of a short term rally. It’s better to take one step as a time and continue with a stock specific approach by following proper risk management."