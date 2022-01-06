Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor has trimmed her stake in NCL Industries in October to December 2021 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for Q3FY22, Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in the company from 1.77 per cent to 1.73 per cent. However, stock market experts are unmoved by her decision as they see further rise in the counter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in NCL Industries

According to the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for October to December 2021, Dolly Khanna holds 7,84,062 shares or 1.73 per cent stake in the company whereas in September 2021 quarter, she held 8,01,062 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company. So, in October to December quarter, Dolly Khanna has sold out 17,000 NCL Industries shares or 0.04 per cent stake in the company.

NCL Industries share price outlook

However, stock market experts are unmoved by Dolly Khanna's decision to cut down her stake in the company. They are of the opinion that Government of India (GoI) has announced to focus on the infrastructure sector and it may fuel NCL Industries share price up to ₹288 in next 4 months.

Advising stock market investors to add NCL Industries in one's stock portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy the counter for immediate short-term target of ₹245 to ₹250 maintaining stop loss at ₹215 apiece levels."

Suggesting positional investors to hold the counter for 3-4 months; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "GoI has announced to focus on infrastructure sector for next 4-5 years and market is expecting some announcement in this regard in upcoming budget 2022 as well. So, NCL Industries being a building material company is expected to get benefit of this in short to medium term. One can buy the counter at around ₹228 levels for 3-4 month target of ₹288."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

