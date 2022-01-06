Experts give buy call despite Dolly Khanna trimming stake in her portfolio stock

Suggesting positional investors to hold the counter for 3-4 months; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "GoI has announced to focus on infrastructure sector for next 4-5 years and market is expecting some announcement in this regard in upcoming budget 2022 as well. So, NCL Industries being a building material company is expected to get benefit of this in short to medium term. One can buy the counter at around ₹228 levels for 3-4 month target of ₹288."