Experts give 'buy' call for these metal stocks

Speaking on the reason for rise in metal stock prices Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Steel and iron ore prices in the international markets have gone higher and due to this metal stocks are expected to do well in immediate short-term to medium term. The rising trend is expected to exist for at least six months and hence one can buy metal stocks for short-term to medium term time-horizon."

