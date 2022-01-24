Experts give buy tag despite Dolly Khanna booking profit in this IT stock in Q3

According to Nucleus Software Exports shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders whereas she used to hold 2,99,720 Nucleus Software shares, which was 1.03 per cent of the net issued paid-up capital of the company. This means, Dolly Khanna sold out her stake in the company during third quarter of the current fiscal. However, it can't be ascertained whether she sold out her entire stake or she booked partial profit in the company to an extent that her shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent. As per the rules, listed companies are not bound to share names of individual shareholders who have less than 1 per cent stake in the company in individual capacity.

