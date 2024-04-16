Experts give 'buy' tag despite Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimming stake in NCC shares
NCC share price: Rekha Jhunjhunwala has cut down her shareholding in the construction company from 11.24% to 10.64% during Q4FY24
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has booked partial profit in her portfolio stock NCC shares. As per the shareholding pattern of NCC for the January to March 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has trimmed her stake in the construction company from 11.24 percent to 10.10.64 percent. However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. They said that the company has a strong order book and post-Lok Sabha elections, it is expected to benefit after the infrastructure projects running in full swing. They predicted a ₹310 per share target for the stock in the medium term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started