Experts give 'buy' tag to these pharma stocks amid Covid second wave

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares to buy today: Expecting highly volatile trade sessions due to second wave of Covid-19 fear, stock market experts have said that pharma sector stocks will be the leading gainers in the entire week’s trade beginning today. They said that one should focus on quality stocks as fundamentals of these stocks are still strong and once the Coronavirus impact goes down, these shares will be one of the fast moving stocks in the stable markets. They said that in pharma sector Glenmark and Sun Pharma are the two stocks that are expected to outperform other indices and other pharma sectors too.

Shares to buy today: Expecting highly volatile trade sessions due to second wave of Covid-19 fear, stock market experts have said that pharma sector stocks will be the leading gainers in the entire week’s trade beginning today. They said that one should focus on quality stocks as fundamentals of these stocks are still strong and once the Coronavirus impact goes down, these shares will be one of the fast moving stocks in the stable markets. They said that in pharma sector Glenmark and Sun Pharma are the two stocks that are expected to outperform other indices and other pharma sectors too.

Sharing major levels that traders and investors need to know while taking position in these pharma stocks Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Glenmark share price closed at ₹570 on Friday. In my opinion it is still poised for upside swing and one can buy Glenmark stocks at current market price for the target of ₹610 maintaining the stop loss at ₹550."

On Sun Pharma share price outlook Mudit Goel of SMC said that one can buy this counter at current market price for the immediate target of ₹670 and hold for next target of ₹695. However, Goel strictly advised both traders and investors to maintain the stop loss at ₹620 while taking buy position in Sun Pharma stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suggesting other pharma stocks Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that apart from Glenmark and Sun Pharma, one can look at other stocks like Cipla and Dr. Reddy's too as quality pharma sector stocks are expected to give 5-10 per cent returns in this week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}