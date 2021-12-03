Experts give buy tag to this below 100 multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock

Expecting the bounce back in Anant Raj shares to further continue; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Anant Raj share is in strong bullish momentum where it is holding its 200-DMA beautifully and moving in an up-sloping channel. It is bouncing back from the lower end of the channel and it may head towards the higher end which may coincide with the ₹88 level, therefore, we can expect the target of 88 in the near term while over the next year it has the potential to move in triple-digit."