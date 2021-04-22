Speaking on the fundamentals of NCC stocks Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "When the market is at discounted level, one has the opportunity to buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. NCC is one such share that a stock market investor can think of buying in this Covid-hit market. Company's order book is attractive and its December quarter numbers were in sync with the market expectations. However, due to the rise in Covid-19 fresh cases, construction work has got hit and in coming times company may have to face shortage of construction workers due to migration of workers to their native place in the wake of lockdown imposed in certain parts of India." However, Gorakshkar said that such sentiments are temporary and once the Covid-19 comes under control, market will certainly rebound and in that case NCC share price will showcase sharp northward trend. He advised investors to buy NCC stocks for both short-term to long-term time-horizons.

