Experts give 'buy' tag to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock after Q1 results

Giving 'buy' tag to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One said, "In Q1FY23, the company reported an increase in interest earned from ₹3355 crores in Q1FY22 to ₹3628 crores in Q1FY23 up by 8.14%. Net interest income has also shown good signs of growth up by 13.2% from ₹1418 to ₹1605 crores in Q1FY23. Major surprise comes from the net profit, net profit up by 63.5% from ₹367 crores to ₹600 crores in Q1FY2023 on back of sharp fall in provisioning, provisioning & contingencies fall from ₹640 crores in Q1FY22 to ₹166.7 crores in Q1FY23. We continue to see improvement in GNPA, this quarter company reported GNPA of 2.69 as compared to 2.8 in Q4FY22 and 3.5% in Q1FY22."

