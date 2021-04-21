{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio in March 2021 added one more listed company when an online gaming company got listed at both BSE and NSE. The tech company dealing in online gaming business had a robust debut at the Indian bourses with 79 per cent premium from its public issue price band. We are talking about Nazara Technologies shares that had investments from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before its initial public offer. According to stock market experts, the online gaming company has strong fundamentals and due to the rise in Covid restrictions, its business is expected to grow further. They said that market is eagerly waiting for its first quarterly results post-IPO listing and the second wave of Covid-19 fear is going to help the company's fundamentals further. Nazara Technologies share price had closed at ₹1,577 and one can buy the counter for long-term as it would be one the emerging multibagger stocks once the Covid fear in India gets stablised.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio in March 2021 added one more listed company when an online gaming company got listed at both BSE and NSE. The tech company dealing in online gaming business had a robust debut at the Indian bourses with 79 per cent premium from its public issue price band. We are talking about Nazara Technologies shares that had investments from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before its initial public offer. According to stock market experts, the online gaming company has strong fundamentals and due to the rise in Covid restrictions, its business is expected to grow further. They said that market is eagerly waiting for its first quarterly results post-IPO listing and the second wave of Covid-19 fear is going to help the company's fundamentals further. Nazara Technologies share price had closed at ₹1,577 and one can buy the counter for long-term as it would be one the emerging multibagger stocks once the Covid fear in India gets stablised.

Suggesting market investors to add Nazara Technologies in one’s stock portfolio Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman at GCL Securities Limited said, "Looking at all macro and micro aspects of Nazara Technologies shares, one can buy the counter for the target of ₹2,700 in one year time-frame."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala began investing in Nazara Technologies in December 2017 and today the Big bull holds 10.8 per cent shares of Nazara Technologies shares, which is worth around ₹580 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}