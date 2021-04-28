Experts recommend 'buy' on oxygen maker company stock

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Linde India share price rally Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, demand for oxygen cylinders across nation has suddenly gone up to an alarming level. Recently, some corporate (ITC, TCS) have also come forward to supply oxygen cylinders to the Indian hospitals and they are ordering Linde India for oxygen cylinder supply. So, Linde India is expected to get major boost in its business outlook and revenue generation in immediate short-term time-frame. But, the stock has been rising for the last three months and profit-booking is awaited in it. I would advise investors to buy Linde India shares after the profit-booking, not at current market price."

