Experts recommend 'buy' on these PSU stocks

Speaking on the reason for recommending PSU shares to buy today Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the government will be under stress to infuse liquidity in the market. To maintain the liquidity, they will have to generate funds and for that reason, they can accelerate the disinvestment of the PSU, which they have already announced in the Budget 2021. So, I believe that PSU stocks like BHEL, BPCL and NBCC can be a good option if an investor is looking to buy PSU stock."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}