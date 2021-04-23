India Cement is one of the 16 Radhakishan Damani portfolio stocks. In this cement sector stock, the DMart founder and his wife Gopikishan Damani together hold 19.8 per cent shares. According to stock market experts, cement sector is expected to pick up momentum on the government's thrust to the infrastructure sector and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supporting Government of India’s (GoI’s) borrowing policy for the quality real estate players. They suggested stock market investors to buy this Radhakishan Damai-owned stock for both short-term and long-term time-horizons.

Speaking on the major triggers attracting bulls towards this Radhakishan Damahi portfolio share Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC said, "Cement sector is expected to perform well in the long-term as government is giving big thrust in the infrastructure sector. The RBI is also supporting the Government of India (GoI) borrowing programme for quality real estate developers, who are doing well and whose quarterly results are on the expected lines. So, growth projection of the cement sector looks positive. Since, India Cement is one of the leading players in cement sector; these triggers will have a positive impact on its stocks. In fact, the stock managing to sustain the recent selloff triggered by the second wave of Covid-19 fears is a glaring example of the strong fundamentals of the India Cement shares. In my opinion, one should buy the counter keeping long-term time horizon as market magnets have investment in this stock."

Sharing important levels of India Cement shares Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "India Cement share price is currently trading in the range of ₹158 to ₹185. One can buy India Cement shares at current market price for the immediate target of ₹185 keeping stop loss at ₹158. Once it breaks the upper resistance of ₹185, fresh upside movement can be expected in the cement counter." Singre said that those who have short-term time-frame can buy India Cement at current market price and book profit at ₹185.

Currently India Cement share price at NSE is ₹165.90 (at 11:10 AM IST), up 1.31 per cent from its Thursday close.

Radhakishan Damani net worth in India Cement

As per the India Cement shareholding pattern for March 2021 (available with BSE) Radhakishan Damani and his wife Gopikishan Damani together holds 19.8 per cent together holds 19.80 per cent India Cement shares. Out of these 19.80 per cent shares, Radhakishan Damani holds 3,51,32,665 India Cement shares which is 11.34 per cent of the net company shares. His wife Gopikishan Damani holds 2,62,16,496 India Cement shares, which is 8.46 per cent of the net company shares.

