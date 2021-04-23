Experts recommend 'buy' on this Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock

Speaking on the major triggers attracting bulls towards this Radhakishan Damahi portfolio share Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC said, "Cement sector is expected to perform well in the long-term as government is giving big thrust in the infrastructure sector. The RBI is also supporting the Government of India (GoI) borrowing programme for quality real estate developers, who are doing well and whose quarterly results are on the expected lines. So, growth projection of the cement sector looks positive. Since, India Cement is one of the leading players in cement sector; these triggers will have a positive impact on its stocks. In fact, the stock managing to sustain the recent selloff triggered by the second wave of Covid-19 fears is a glaring example of the strong fundamentals of the India Cement shares. In my opinion, one should buy the counter keeping long-term time horizon as market magnets have investment in this stock."

