Experts recommend 'buy' on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Agro Tech Foods share price Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Agro Tech Foods is a consumption-oriented company and its business is expected to rise once the Covid-19 restrictions are eased. The company's business volumes in the recent quarters have been promising. If you look at current market scenario, the Indian market is moved by company results and the number of fresh Covid cases getting reported in India. The company's numbers in recent quarters are in sync with the market expectations." However, Gorakshkar advised investors to invest in parts and asked them to keep accumulating on every dip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}