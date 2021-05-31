Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , Radhakishan Damai portfolio stocks are closely followed these days by the retail investors and market experts. As per the experts, following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings or any other big bull’s portfolio gives an idea about where the smart money is moving. They advised retail investors to look at Prozone Intu Properties shares that attracted investments from market magnets like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Radhakishan Damani. The management consulting services company stock has soared around 39 per cent in the last three trade sessions and the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is still looking positive on the chart, say experts.

Speaking on this Radhakishan Damani and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Prozone Intu Properties has investments from market magnets like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Radhakishan Damani. The stock has rallied from ₹20.70 close price on Wednesday last week to ₹28.80 close price on Friday, which reflects when the market is going upward, the stock that attracted smart money moves much faster than the markets. In fact, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock still looks promising and can go up to ₹35 to 36 in one to two weeks time-frame."

Unveiling major levels for the stock market investors Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Prozone Intu Properties share price has already rallied in the last three trade sessions and hence some profit-booking is expected. One should buy the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at around ₹27 for the immediate target of ₹30 and hold it for next target of 36." He said that Prozone Intu Properties share price has resistance at ₹30 and once it breaks this hurdle, it will soon zoom up to ₹36 per stock mark.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani holdings in Prozone Intu Properties

As per the Prozone Intu Properties shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 31,50,000 shares of the company which is around 2.06 per cent of the net company shares. The shareholding pattern of the company available at BSE further reveals that the company has Radhakishan Damani holdings too. Radhakishan Damani holds 19,25,000 shares of the company, which is around 1.26 per cent net company shares.

