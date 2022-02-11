Experts recommend buy on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock despite weak Q3 results

On why they are bullish on SAIL share price despite weak Q3 numbers, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Despite SAIL management claims that it has delivered one of its best physical performances during October to December 2021 quarter, it couldn't get reflected in its Q3 FY2021-22 results. Its input cost went up due to unprecedented increase in the prices of imported coking coal. However, the company has managed to report near 12 per cent rise in its net profit on year-on-year (YoY) basis while its revenue from operations shot up near 27 per cent in same period."