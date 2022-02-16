Vijay Kedia portfolio: After ease in Russia Ukraine conflict, positional investors are busy finding out value picks available at discounted price. For such investors, stock market experts have recommended Tejas Networks shares to buy today. Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday, stock market experts said that after the ease in Russia Ukraine war like situation, Indian stocks are expected to give sharp upside moves and in such situation quality stocks are expected to outperform key benchmark indices.

According to stock market experts, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock may go up to ₹520 in short term as it is looking positive on chart pattern. They said that the stock has slump 10 per cent in last one month and hence it is expected to give bounce back strongly after the trend reversal in the Indian secondary markets.

Speaking on the fundamentals that may support sharp rally in Tejas Networks shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tejas Networks Ltd is a telecom hardware company and after the announcement of Made In India 5G roll out, it is expected to emerge as major beneficiary of this announcement. But, its impact will become visible from the next fiscal and hence one should add this stock in one's portfolio with long term time horizon."

Advising high risk investors to initiate momentum buy in this multibagger stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has been under selloff heat for last 6 months. It is available at attractive valuations and one can buy this counter initiating momentum buy at CMP for immediate short term target of ₹470 apiece levels."

Expecting strong bounce back in this Vijay Kedia stock; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "The multibagger stock looks positive on chart pattern and it may hit up to ₹520 apiece levels in next 3 months. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹360 levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹4oo per share levels."

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Tejas Networks

According to shareholding pattern of Tejas Networks for October to December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia has investment in this company through Kedia Securities Ltd. Vijay Kedia's company Kedia Securities Ltd. owns 39 lakh Tejas Networks shares or 3.42 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

