Experts recommend buy on Vijay Kedia portfolio stock after 10% dip in one month

Speaking on the fundamentals that may support sharp rally in Tejas Networks shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tejas Networks Ltd is a telecom hardware company and after the announcement of Made In India 5G roll out, it is expected to emerge as major beneficiary of this announcement. But, its impact will become visible from the next fiscal and hence one should add this stock in one's portfolio with long term time horizon."

