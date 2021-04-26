Experts recommend large-cap stocks amid volatile stock markets

Standing in sync with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities Limited said, "If the trader has front line liquidity, large-cap stocks give opportunity to come out of the position at right time as its movement is limited. However, in the case of mid-cap and small-cap stocks, the movement is so fast, especially in the volatile market that we are witnessing these days that one finds it quit tough to come out of the position at the price it wants."