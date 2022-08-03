Experts see market rally nearing its top

Vix levels below 15 reflects exuberance and above 25 hints at extreme fear

2 min read . 11:16 PM IST

Ram Sahgal

While the benchmark Nifty index has rallied a whopping 14.5% in just under five weeks from its June low, and the volatility index, India Vix, is not showing any signs of underlying fear on D-Street, most fund managers and market experts said investors should be cautious as a potential peak could be just around the corner