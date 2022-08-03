Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Experts see market rally nearing its top

Experts see market rally nearing its top

Vix levels below 15 reflects exuberance and above 25 hints at extreme fear
2 min read . 11:16 PM ISTRam Sahgal

While the benchmark Nifty index has rallied a whopping 14.5% in just under five weeks from its June low, and the volatility index, India Vix, is not showing any signs of underlying fear on D-Street, most fund managers and market experts said investors should be cautious as a potential peak could be just around the corner

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI :While the benchmark Nifty index has rallied a whopping 14.5% in just under five weeks from its June low, and the volatility index, India Vix, is not showing any signs of underlying fear on D-Street, most fund managers and market experts said investors should be cautious as a potential peak could be just around the corner.

MUMBAI :While the benchmark Nifty index has rallied a whopping 14.5% in just under five weeks from its June low, and the volatility index, India Vix, is not showing any signs of underlying fear on D-Street, most fund managers and market experts said investors should be cautious as a potential peak could be just around the corner.

Nilesh Shah, chief executive and managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said while he expected the June low of 15183 to provide major support, the market could be “nearing" a top, after which it could move sideways. Investors must stick to the allocation “dharma" and be “equal-weight," using dips to buy in a phased manner for the long term, he added.

Nilesh Shah, chief executive and managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said while he expected the June low of 15183 to provide major support, the market could be “nearing" a top, after which it could move sideways. Investors must stick to the allocation “dharma" and be “equal-weight," using dips to buy in a phased manner for the long term, he added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Restricted flow
Click on the image to enlarge

His word of caution assumes significance, considering the Nifty has run up 2200 points from its June low through to 17388 in a span of 33 sessions, and the fear gauge remains at 18.43, or close to its multi-year equilibrium of 20.

Vix levels below 15 reflects exuberance and above 25 hints at extreme fear.

The market now trades 7% below its record high of 18,604 on 19 October 2021.

According to Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities, the “worst of FII selling is behind us," but the macroeconomic developments will continue to limit the market upside.

He expects 17000-17800 to be the near-term market range, implying a 2-2.5% upside from Wednesday’s closing at 17388. Kulkarni expects the Nifty to touch 18400 by the end of FY23.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Kulkarni said the European conflict, oil prices, and direction of inflation and growth in advanced economies will be potential risks for the market.

Data from Axis Securities showed thatt owing to the factors, FIIs sold shares worth $33.1 billion since October last year. DIIs, on the other hand, were net buyers of $40.7 billion, limiting the downside.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.