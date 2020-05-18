Experts seek clarity on proposal to list Indian companies overseas

FEMA regulations need to be tweaked to allow issuance of shares to persons resident outside India and receipt and retention of amounts received in foreign currency accounts overseas. Further, tax laws both relating to capital gains arising on transfer of equity shares and also the rules relating to valuation of shares require changes. “The announcement so far looks to be more of policy intent till the time the associated regulatory amendments and clarifications are not announced in areas including FEMA regulations and tax laws," said Sai Venkateshwaran, partner and head, CFO Advisory, KPMG in India. Kapoor of UBS also said the government and regulators will need to do substantial work on fine-tuning the ecosystem and changing laws like Companies Act, FEMA, Sebi rules and taxation for necessary take-off. The other big hurdle is lack of a fully convertible rupee. The RBI has allowed foreign exchange-settled rupee derivatives trading only at the International Financial Services Centre at Gift City in Gujarat.