Experts' views: Can new HDFC Bank CEO-MD Anup Bagchi's appointment change fortunes of Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty indices?

HDFC Bank shares: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI') approval of Anup Bagchi as the new Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank marks a decisive turning point in navigating the bank's complex post-merger integration. Taking charge on October 27, 2026, for a three-year tenure, Bagchi represents the rare choice of an external leader at India’s largest private lender. His selection brings crucial closure to weeks of intense leadership uncertainty that began when Sashidhar Jagdishan announced his departure in late August.

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Market experts expect a boom in HDFC Bank shares after the appointment of a new CEO & MD at the Nifty and Bank Nifty heavyweight. This leaves a question for the Indian stock market investor, whether this appointment would bring fortunes for the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty.

What does Anup Bagchi's appointment mean for HDFC Bank? Decoding the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the CEO-MD of HDFC Bank, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the new appointment will have a positive impact on HDFC Bank shares, as the surprise exit of Sashidhar Jagdishan intensified investor anxiety, pushing the stock to 30-month lows and compounding a brutal correction of nearly 30% year-to-date.

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“In tandem with Bagchi's appointment, the bank’s decision to broaden its top deck—expanding to four Whole-Time Directors, including Jimmy Tata—ensures robust institutional stability and deep domain continuity during this leadership transition,” Seema added.

HDFC shares' impact on Sensex, Nifty 50, Bank Nifty The SMC Global Securities expert believes the strategic and market implications of this appointment extend far beyond internal operational fixes, primarily due to HDFC Bank's unparalleled systemic weightage in domestic benchmark indices.

“HDFC Bank shares command an outsized influence, accounting for roughly 11% to 13% of the Nifty 50 and between 26% and 29% of the Bank Nifty. Given this dominant position, the stock’s steep year-to-date downturn was the largest drag on broader Indian equities throughout 2026,” Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities added.

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The fundamental analyst, who is a certified CA, also believes that a credible narrative of operational recovery under new leadership inevitably acts as a powerful catalyst for the entire financial sector and benchmark indices, providing a durable floor against persistent foreign institutional outflows.

Experts see a gap-up opening on Monday Expecting a gap-up opening for the Nifty 50 and other key benchmark indices on Monday, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “After the strong Accenture results, Indian IT stocks, which have around 10% weightage in the Nifty 50 index, around 12% weightage in the BSE Sensex, are expected to attract strong buying on Monday. As HDFC Bank shares have a sizeable weightage in the Nifty 50, Sensex and HDFC Bank itself governs around one quarter of the Bank Nifty index, we are expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market on Monday.”

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HDFC Bank share price target Expecting a gap-up opening for HDFC Bank shares on Monday, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "HDFC Bank shares are looking positive on the technical chart. The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹730. On breaking above this resistance on a decisive basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹750 and ₹760 soon.”

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert advised HDFC Bank shareholders to hold the stock for the above-mentioned targets, maintaining a strict trailing stop Loss at ₹702.

If HDFC Bank shares break above ₹760, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “HDFC Bank shares are on the cusp of a technical breakout at ₹770. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the stock, and it may go around ₹820 and ₹850 in the near term.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).