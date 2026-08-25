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EXPLAINED! Are Waterways Leisure Tourism shares really down by 90%?

Waterways Leisure Tourism has announced a 1:10 stock split effective from 26 August. Today's trading is the last chance for investors to buy shares and qualify. The split aims to enhance liquidity and attract more investors, while maintaining the company's overall capital structure.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Aug 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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Waterways Leisure Tourism has announced a 1:10 stock split effective from 26 August.
Waterways Leisure Tourism has announced a 1:10 stock split effective from 26 August.
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Waterways Leisure Tourism, which operates the Cordelia Cruises brand, has set 26 August as the record date for its first-ever 1:10 stock split. With the record date falling on Wednesday, today is the final trading day for investors to purchase the shares and qualify for the corporate action.

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The recently listed travel company had announced the stock split only seven trading sessions after making its stock market debut on 1 July. Under the approved proposal, every existing equity share with a face value of 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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The company said the move is intended to improve the stock's liquidity and make it more affordable, potentially expanding its appeal to a wider pool of investors. It expects the subdivision to boost trading volumes and broaden its shareholder base, while leaving the company's overall capital structure and intrinsic value unchanged.

Under SEBI's T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to buy the shares at least one trading session before the record date to ensure that they are credited to their demat accounts in time. Therefore, today is the last day to buy Waterways Leisure Tourism shares to become eligible for the 1:10 stock split.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism shares

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price rose over 3% on Tuesday to hit a record high of 107.50 apiece on the BSE. However, despite the recent rally, the Waterways Leisure Tourism share price remains down nearly 90% from its IPO price of 808.

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today opened at 102.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 107.50 per share, and an intraday low of 101.30 per share.

Waterways Leisure Tourism, the operator of the Cordelia Cruises brand, had a muted stock market debut on 1 July, listing at 681 per share on the BSE, a discount of more than 16% to its IPO price of 808.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism is India’s largest domestic ocean cruise operator and owns the Cordelia Cruises brand. Its flagship vessel, MV Empress, can accommodate more than 2,000 passengers and operates across several domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry. The company also offers select international cruise itineraries to destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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