Explained: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco to Nalco - Why metal stocks are falling today

Metal stocks today: Metal stocks like Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco and National Aluminium Co (Nalco) fell up to 4% in Monday's trading session amid stock market crash. Whereas, Nifty Metal index also plunged over 1.29% or 168.45 points to 12918.7.

The fall in the metal stocks came in after selling pressure

Nalco share price emerged as the biggest laggard, as the stock fell as much as 3.89% to ₹344.65 per share. Meanwhile, Vedanta and Hindalco shares fell over 3% during the intraday session.

Hindustan Zinc share price also tumbled over 2% on NSE, touching an intraday low of ₹575 today.

On the other hand, Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 falling below the key 23,000 mark as rising crude oil prices, weakness in the rupee and elevated global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

At the time of reporting, the Nifty 50 was trading 215 points, or 0.93%, lower at 22,925.50, while the BSE Sensex declined 665.36 points, or 0.90%, to 73,230.38. The Nifty opened at 23,064.90 and briefly climbed to an early high of 23,080.25 before hitting a low of 22,914.10.

What's behind the plunge? According to Prathamesh Kadiwal, Research Analyst at Bonanza, stocks like Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Nalco are falling more because of weak global cues, not weak business.

Kadiwal further explained that with crude oil going up, the dollar getting stronger, and fresh fears about inflation and interest rates, investors are pulling out of cyclical stocks.

“Higher energy costs also squeeze producer margins, while softer silver and base metal prices weigh on Hindustan Zinc. So this looks like sentiment driven profit booking across the sector, a correction rather than a collapse,” he added.