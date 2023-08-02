"The larger deficits will be driven by weak 2024 GDP growth, a higher interest burden and wider state and local government deficits of 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2024-2025 (in line with the historical 20-year average). The interest-to-revenue ratio is expected to reach 10 per cent by 2025 (compared to 2.8 per cent for the 'AA' median and 1 per cent for the 'AAA' median) due to the higher debt level as well as sustained higher interest rates compared with pre-pandemic levels," said Fitch.