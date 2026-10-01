Explained: What is Corporate Bond Index Futures - NSE gets SEBI nod |How the bond market has grown in India over years

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce futures contracts on a Corporate Bond Index, marking a step towards expanding India’s corporate bond derivatives market.

Advertisement

The proposed product will provide market participants with an exchange-traded avenue to manage corporate bond market risk, hedge portfolios, and improve price discovery. The launch, however, remains subject to the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What is Corporate Bond Index Futures, and how will it help? Corporate bond index futures are exchange-traded derivative contracts that track a portfolio or index of corporate debt securities.

Corporate bond index futures are expected to complement the expanding corporate bond market by providing investors and other market participants with another means of managing their exposure to corporate debt.

The product could also be used for portfolio hedging and risk management, enabling participants to manage market risk arising from their corporate bond holdings without being obliged to change their underlying portfolios.

Advertisement

The NSE states that futures contracts could also aid the development of market making by giving participants a way to manage the risks associated with their corporate bond portfolios.

NSE aims to deepen India's fixed-income market The proposed initiative is part of NSE’s broader efforts to deepen India’s fixed-income markets and expand the range of exchange-traded risk-management products available to market participants.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, said the SEBI NOC marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s fixed-income markets.

He said a well-developed derivatives ecosystem can strengthen the underlying corporate bond market by enabling more efficient risk transfer and supporting greater institutional participation.

“This initiative reflects NSE’s continued commitment to building deeper, more liquid and resilient debt markets in India,” Krishnan said.

Advertisement

What happens next? While the SEBI NOC clears a key regulatory step, the proposed Corporate Bond Index Futures will require RBI approval before their introduction.

If approved, the product would add another exchange-traded instrument for managing corporate bond exposure and could contribute to the development of a broader corporate bond derivatives ecosystem in India.

How has the bond market grown in India over the years? According to Reuters, India’s bond market has expanded steadily over the years, with both government and corporate debt attracting greater participation from domestic and overseas investors. Indian companies raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through bonds in the first four months of FY26, underscoring the growing importance of the corporate bond market as a source of funding.

Advertisement

Reuters also reported that foreign participation in government debt received a boost after Indian bonds were included in JPMorgan’s emerging-market debt index in June 2024, a move that was expected to attract at least $20 billion in inflows over the following 10 months.

More recently, foreign investors have poured nearly $6.5 billion into Indian government bonds since June 2026, while companies have continued to tap the rupee bond market to meet their funding requirements, according to Reuters.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.