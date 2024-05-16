Explained: What's driving increased retail participation in Indian stock market?
The Indian market is witnessing unprecedented retail investor participation, with a surge in demat accounts and mutual fund inflows. Young investors are increasingly diversifying portfolios beyond traditional assets, contributing to market resilience.
Retail investors' participation in the Indian financial market has been steadily increasing, reflecting growing interest and confidence in the equity market. This surge is evident through the significant rise in demat accounts and robust inflows into mutual funds.
