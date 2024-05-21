Explained: What's driving the ongoing uptrend in metal stocks?
China's measures to stabilise the property market boosted metal prices. Industrial output grew in April, surpassing expectations. Expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September also fueled the rally. Amid this, Indian metal stocks soared, with Nifty Metal hitting multiple record highs in 2024.
Prices of industrial metals reached record highs in the previous trading session due to growing supply concerns and optimistic long-term demand, sparking a new wave of speculative buying. Copper, often considered an economic indicator, surpassed $11,000 per ton for the first time on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Monday.
