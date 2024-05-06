Explained: Why are central banks accumulating gold in large quantities?
Central banks worldwide are actively accumulating gold to diversify reserves and reduce dependency on the US dollar. China, in particular, has been on a gold-buying spree for the 17th consecutive month, aiming to hedge against currency depreciation and geopolitical risks.
Gold prices have been breaking record highs in recent months, defying analysts' estimates as the demand for the yellow metal continues to surge worldwide. A year ago, the price of spot gold was trading at $2000 per ounce, while the same is now valued at $2294 per ounce, a rise of 14% and it touched a new peak of $2431.52 per ounce during mid-April.
