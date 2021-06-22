Explained: Why experts are bullish on Reliance Industries share price

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price is expected to zoom ahead of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 24th June 2021. According to stock market experts, Reliance has a knack of keeping big announcements for the AGM. In this AGM, market is expecting some big announcement in regard to Reliance Saudi Aramco deal and may be an appointment of Saudi Aramco official in the Reliance Saudi Aramco joint venture. Experts said that if any such announcement comes, then Reliance Industries shares can give sharp upside moves and recommended investors to buy Reliance shares ahead of the AGM.

Highlighting the impact of Saudi Aramco person's appointment Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Once the appointment is announced, an investment to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh crore to ₹1.50 lakh crore would come to Reliance Industries Limited or RIL, which is currently a debt-free company. In surplus liquidity scenario, the company would either go for investment or give dividend to its shareholders. As Reliance's investment cycle is over, it would most probably give dividend to its shareholders."

On impact of this announcement on Reliance Industries share price Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "If the announcement is made, one can expect RIL share price to go up to ₹3000 mark in next 6-9 month time horizon. However, to maximise one's returns, my suggestion is to buy Reliance shares in ₹2200 to ₹2240 range keeping stop loss at ₹1950."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart securities said that Saudi Aramco person'a appointment will impact ₹150 to ₹200 of Reliance Industries share price target in all time-frame.

