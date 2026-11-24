Gold price today, 24 November 2026: Gold prices extended their recovery on Tuesday, November 24, after staging a sharp rebound in the previous session, as investors assessed the outlook for US interest rates and awaited fresh inflation data. Bullion had plunged to a 14-month low last week following a brutal selloff, but bargain buying and a recovery in global markets helped prices regain some lost ground.

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Gold was little changed near $3,630 an ounce on Tuesday after surging 2.7% on Monday, partially recovering from last week's nearly 9% decline.

Commodity markets were closed in India on Tuesday, Nov 24. Meanwhile, on Monday, Nov 23, the MCX gold rate settled at ₹1,26,021 per 10 grams, gaining ₹4,072 from Friday's closing price of ₹1,21,949. International gold prices also recovered to around $3,635 an ounce on Monday, nearly $100 higher than Friday's close of $3,539.

The recovery followed a rally in global equities after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's surprise return to the helm of the company revived optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) and helped Wall Street record its strongest session since April 2025. Meanwhile, the US dollar remained near a 20-month high, limiting bullion's upside, while the US 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.923% after climbing above 5.1% last week. A further decline in bond yields could support gold, whereas a renewed rise could put pressure on the precious metal.

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Here are three key factors investors should watch to understand the latest movement in gold prices. Why are gold prices rising? 3 factors to watch 1. US PCE inflation data due on Wednesday The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25. The report will be the last major inflation reading before the central bank's final policy meeting of 2026 and could influence expectations around its next interest-rate decision.

The latest available data showed that headline PCE inflation rose 3.6% year-on-year in September, compared with 3.4% in July and August. It also increased 0.5% month-on-month. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, stood at 3.1% year-on-year and rose 0.3% month-on-month.

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Economists expect headline PCE inflation to accelerate to around 3.8% year-on-year in October, while core PCE inflation is forecast at approximately 3.2%. Both readings would remain significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.

A hotter-than-expected inflation reading could reinforce expectations of further monetary tightening, potentially weighing on gold. Conversely, signs of cooling inflation could ease concerns around interest-rate increases and provide support to bullion.

2. Traders price in 95% chance of 25-bp Fed rate hike in December Expectations of another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase are also influencing gold's outlook. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the December meeting, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase stands at 5%.

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Minutes from the Fed's October 27–28 meeting, released last Wednesday, showed that nearly all policymakers expected further monetary tightening to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because the precious metal does not generate interest income. As borrowing costs and yields on interest-bearing assets rise, the opportunity cost of holding bullion increases, potentially reducing its appeal among investors.

3. Fed's Williams says pace of future hikes will depend on data Comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams have added another layer of uncertainty to the outlook for US monetary policy and gold prices.

Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continued to require attention from policymakers, adding that the central bank still had work to do to bring price pressures under control. However, he indicated that the pace of future interest-rate increases would depend on incoming economic data.

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He expressed confidence that inflation would move closer to the Fed's 2% target in 2027 before reaching the goal the following year. He also said there was little evidence that artificial intelligence would become a source of more persistent inflation. Williams reiterated that restoring price stability remained essential, suggesting that policymakers would continue taking action over time to bring inflation under control.

Gold price outlook: Can bullion extend its recovery? Despite the recent rebound, gold's outlook remains sensitive to US inflation data, Federal Reserve policy expectations and movements in bond yields.

The precious metal's sharp correction last week pushed it into oversold territory, creating room for a technical recovery. However, the latest gains may represent a relief rally rather than a confirmed reversal of the broader downtrend.

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Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said gold could rebound towards $3,700 and $3,750 this week, provided the crucial $3,500-an-ounce support level holds.

She cautioned that a break below $3,500 could open the door to a further 6–7% decline.

For silver, Chainani expects a potential recovery towards $43.5 and $45, provided prices hold above the $41 support level. A breach of this support could expose the metal to another 6–7% fall.

For gold investors, Wednesday's US PCE inflation report will be a key near-term trigger. Whether bullion can sustain its recovery will depend on how inflation data shapes expectations of further Fed tightening and the direction of US bond yields.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.