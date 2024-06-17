EXPLAINED! Why is Delta Corp share price skyrocketing before Budget 2024?
Delta Corp share price has risen from ₹110 to ₹136 apiece level in June 2024, delivering 24% return to is shareholders
Stock market news: After ushering in June 2024, Delta Corp's share price has been on an uptrend. After bottoiming out at around ₹110 per share mark, Delta Corp share price ended at ₹136 apiece on Friday last week, delivering around a 24 percent rise in a fortnight. According to stock market experts, Delta Corp share price is rising on GST slash buzz. They said that the Indian stock market expects a GST cut that will enable companies like Delta Corp to enhance their profitability. They said that the market is discounting that extra profit coming into the balance sheet of Delta Corp in the upcoming quarters. They noted that Delta Corp shares are on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at around ₹160. Once the stock breaches this hurdle, we may expect Delta Corp share price to touch the ₹205 per share mark in the medium term or in the next six months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started