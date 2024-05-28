Explained: Why is Indian market breaking record highs in May despite FPI outflows?
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offload Indian shares due to various factors, while domestic investors maintain market strength. FPIs withdrew ₹35,527 crore in May, but DIIs invested ₹41,720 crore, leading to record highs for Nifty 50 and Sensex multiple times in the month.
In the last couple of months, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been steadily divesting from Indian stock markets, with withdrawals totaling over ₹35,000 crore in May so far.
