Mint Explainer: Front-running cases and Sebi's fight against market manipulation

What are Sebi’s current amendments in MF's front-running matters?

In the Sebi board meeting held in April, the market regulator approved amendments to its mutual fund regulations, a move it said is aimed at establishing an institutional mechanism to identify and discourage front-running and fraudulent transactions. A consultation paper in this regard was floated by the regulator in May last year. This was after the regulator saw a significant spike in the number of front-running cases, which could potentially lead to abuse of the markets.