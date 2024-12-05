Markets
Mint Explainer: Why Sebi seeks to diversify clearing corporations's ownership
Neha Joshi 5 min read 05 Dec 2024, 02:11 PM IST
SummarySebi's new proposal aims to diversify ownership of clearing corporations, reducing exchanges' dominance and fostering competition. Experts believe this could enhance impartiality and market stability, benefiting smaller corporations like Indian Clearing Corp
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently proposed a shift to make clearing corporations in India’s equity markets more independent. The markets regulator seeks to reduce the concentration of power held by stock exchanges over clearing corporations.
