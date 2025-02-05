Markets
Mint Explainer: Understanding Sebi's new rules for retail investors in algo trading
Neha Joshi 5 min read 05 Feb 2025, 03:57 PM IST
SummarySebi has introduced a framework to allow retail investors to participate in algo trading safely. Mint explains what the regulations mean for retail investors and what steps are being taken to prevent potential risks such as market disruptions or unauthorized trades.
Algorithmic trading (algo trading), where automated systems execute trades based on programmed strategies, has long been a tool reserved for institutional investors.
