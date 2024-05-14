Explainer: Why are meme stocks on Wall Street rallying again?
Keith Gill, popularly known among traders as ‘Roaring Kitty’, shared a series of cryptic posts on social media platform X on Sunday following a three-year gap
GameStop and AMC Entertainment have again captured retail investors' attention, reminiscent of "the meme stock frenzy" that gripped Wall Street three years ago, following social media posts from the leading figure behind that rally "Roaring Kitty".
