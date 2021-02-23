Explainer: Why rising bond yields hurt equity markets

Cash flows from companies lose value: A stock is valued as the discounted sum of its cash flows. There are two components to this concept. First, a sum of cash flows. For example, if the company is expected to generate ₹1 crore every year for the next 25 years and zero thereafter, the value of the stock would be ₹25 crore. However, ₹1 crore after three years is worth less than ₹1 crore today because of inflation. This is even more true of ₹1 crore after five years or ten years. Hence, equity analysts apply what is called a ‘discount rate’ to the cash flows, assigning lower values to cash flows that are further and further in the future. This discount rate is the risk-free interest rate in the economy. When the risk-free interest rate rises, the value assigned to cash flows drops. Rising bond yields imply a rise in the risk free rate and hence lower equity valuations.