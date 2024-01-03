Veteran investor Mark Mobius recently concluded his month-long journey in India. The star investor shared his experience of visiting nine different cities in the country and tried to answer the most asked question related to the Indian stock market, “What is the right time to invest ?"

Sharing his latest blog about his visit to India on X, Mobius wrote, “India is sweeping investors off their feet with its allure and promises of great rewards. I too am fascinated by its huge growth potential. But it’s crucial to get a solid grasp of the market's nuances before going all in. Read my latest blog post: https://bit.ly/4aK."

Apart from participating in interviews and programmes related to stock markets and investments, Mark Mobius didn't miss the chance to explore India's diversity. During his visit to India, he spent time in nine cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi.

“To fully understand a country you’ve got to be there in person — roam its streets, chat with the locals, and soak up everything around you. That's exactly what I did during my recent month-long journey, where I got to visit nine amazing cities across India," wrote Mobius in his blog.

Right time to invest in the Indian market

After showering applauses for India's rich diversity and culture, Mobius mentioned that most people ask him about “the right time to invest in the Indian market."

Giving his opinion on the question, Mobius underlined that conventional stock valuation metrics like price/earnings ratios are not enough to understand the growth potential of major Indian companies. He said that current “P/E ratios primarily reflect the past performance of the company and don't fully capture the prospective rapid growth in earnings, potentially making Indian stocks more attractive in the long term."

He suggested investors focus on “solidly growing companies" that manage to excel regardless of the market's overall state.

“Investment timing should focus on solidly growing companies, as there are always opportunities to find firms that excel regardless of the market's overall state," he said.

“For newcomers to the investing world, particularly those unable to research individual stocks, I would recommend choosing a well-diversified mutual fund managed by experienced and reputable investment professionals. This approach offers a balanced entry point into the Indian market," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!