Extending losses: Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer stock now down over 5% from IPO price
Shares of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer continued their downward trend, falling almost 5 percent on Thursday, after a flat listing on Nov 9. The stock has shed as much as 4.7 percent in intra-day to its record low of ₹307. The stock is now 5.2 percent down from its IPO price of ₹324.
Shares of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer continued their downward trend, falling almost 5 percent on Thursday, after a flat listing on Wednesday (November 9) on the back of profit booking.
