Extending losses: Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer stock now down over 5% from IPO price

Pranati Deva

Shares of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer continued their downward trend, falling almost 5 percent on Thursday, after a flat listing on Nov 9. The stock has shed as much as 4.7 percent in intra-day to its record low of ₹307. The stock is now 5.2 percent down from its IPO price of ₹324.

Shares of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer continued their downward trend, falling almost 5 percent on Thursday, after a flat listing on Wednesday (November 9) on the back of profit booking.

The stock has shed as much as 4.7 percent in intra-day to its record low of 307 today. The stock is now 5.2 percent down from its IPO price of 324.

The stock breached its issue price level in yesterday's deals, ending at 322.50. Meanwhile, it was listed at 330 per share, a 1.85 percent premium to the issue price and 324 on BSE (same as the issue price).

“Honasa Consumer,  a leading Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) company, made its stock market debut today at 330 per share, a premium of around 2 percent to its IPO price of 324. The IPO was subscribed to 7.95 times, which is a good subscription level. While Honasa Consumer is still a relatively young company, it has quickly grown to become a major player in the Indian BPC market. The company has a diverse product portfolio that includes face care, baby care, hair care, body care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. However, the financial condition of the company is facing some turbulence, and there are other operation-related risks as well," suggested Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart.

After receiving a decent subscription, Stock was able to give a positive listing. Investors are now suggested to book profit and exit their position.

The Honasa Consumer IPO was open between October 31 and November 02 and the price band was set in the range of 308-324 apiece with a lot size of 46 shares. The IPO raised a total 1,701 crore, which included a fresh issue of 365 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4.12 crore equity shares.

The IPO has been subscribed 7.61 times on day 3. Mamaearth IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 1.35 times, the NII portion was subscribed 4.02 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 11.50 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 4.87 times.

It also raised a capital of 765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Seven prominent mutual funds invested 253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST
