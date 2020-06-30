Extension of curbs weighs on markets as covid numbers surge

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the global economy will be able to sustain its recovery and avoid a double dip. “We received a stark reminder this week that the fight against covid-19 is not over, as new cases globally thrice reached new highs. Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 question we get from investors is whether this resurgence disrupts our call for a V-shaped recovery. The answer is no. We remain confident that the global economy will regain its pre-covid-19 levels in four quarters and developed economies in eight quarters," said Morgan Stanley analysts.