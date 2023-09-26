Extension of F&O trading hours: Experts, traders express distinct views on NSE's plan for longer stock market timing4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST
NSE is reportedly considering to introduce products in the evening session in a phased manner and plans begin with index futures and options including Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty.
The reports of extending derivatives trading hours by India’s largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has garnered mixed reactions from market participants. While some analysts and traders seem to be in support, the plan has also received criticism from others.
