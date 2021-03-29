Ex-Tiger Asia founder triggers $30 billion in large stocks sales
- ViacomCBS and Discovery stocks fall, as ex-Tiger Asia founder Bill Hwang’s firm takes losses
One mystery in a dramatic year on Wall Street has been the identity of a trader whose persistent purchases have sent shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. and a handful of other companies surging even when the broader market was down.
People familiar with the transactions say the answer is former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Late last week Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG swiftly unloaded large blocks of shares in those companies and others, part of the liquidation of positions at Mr. Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.
