Mumbai: Exxaro Tiles Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offerings.

The company will issue 13.42 million shares comprising a fresh issue of 11.19 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 2.24 million shares by Dixit Kumar Patel.

Exxaro Tiles may, in consultation with the book running lead manager, consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 2.20 million equity shares for cash consideration. The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.

Panthomath Capital Advisors is the book lead running manager to the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised to repay/prepay borrowings, fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of December 2020, the company had total secured borrowings (long term and short term) of ₹152.58 crore.

Exxaro is engaged in the manufacturing of double charged vitrified tiles (DCVT) and glazed vitrified tiles (GVT). It has two production facilities with a combined production capacity of around 13 million square meters.

Unit 1 is based in Vadodara in Gujarat with production capacity of 4.7 million square meter per annum. Unit 2 is located at Himmatnagar in the state and has an installed production capacity of 9.4 million square meter per annum.

For fiscal 2020, the company clocked total revenue of ₹243.96 crore against ₹244 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at ₹11.26 crore versus ₹8.92 crore last year.

