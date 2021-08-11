Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment date: Here is how to check application status

Exxaro IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allotment for Exxaro Tiles is expected to happen any time today. So, those who bid for the public issue are anxiously waiting for Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment. Once the allotment of shares is announced, bidders will be able to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. Bidders are advised to check allotment status at these two websites only as their information will be an official information.

Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment link

As mentioned above, bidders can either check their application status at BSE website or at Link Intime's website. The direct BSE link to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx while direct link for share allotment status check at Link Intime website is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status at BSE

Bidders of this tile maker company can check their application status by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Exxaro Tiles IPO name at the IPO space;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at the box against 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Exxarom Tiles IPO: Status check at Link Intime

As mentioned earlier, as an alternative, one can check application status online by logging in at the Link Intime's website as Link Intime is official registrar of this public issue. Direct link to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Exxaro Tiles IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at the 'Search' button.

Your Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

The tentative date for Exxaro Tiles IPO listing at Indian bourses is 17th August 2021

