Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment date: Here is how to check application status

Exxaro IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allotment for Exxaro Tiles is expected to happen any time today. So, those who bid for the public issue are anxiously waiting for Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment. Once the allotment of shares is announced, bidders will be able to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. Bidders are advised to check allotment status at these two websites only as their information will be an official information.