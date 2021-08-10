Exxaro Tiles IPO: GMP, allotment date to online status check. Details here

Exxaro Tiles IPO: Bidding for Exxaro Tiles IPO closed last week and bidders are eagerly waitign for share allotment date, which is most likely on 11th August 2021. As per the market observers, the Exxaro Tiles IPO received reasonable response as the public issue got subscribed 22.65 times. Observers went on to add that grey market is also expecting reasonable returns from the public issue as Exxaro Tiles IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is 10 per cent higher from its issue price band of ₹118 to ₹120. Bidders are advised to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE or at the official registrar Link Intime India website. These two will give authentic and official information in regard to one's application status.

How to check Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status

Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status, as mentioned above, can be checked online in two ways — first, by logging in at BSE website and second, by logging in at the official registrar Link Intime website. But, the status will become available only after the announcement of the share allotment. The direct BSE link to check one's application status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Application status can be check online at the direct link of Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Exxato Tiles IPO allotment status check at BSE

Bidders of this Gujarat-based tile manufacturer can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at this direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Exxaro Tiles IPO name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Exxaro Tiles IPO application status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

Exxaro Tiles IPO bidders can also check their application status online at Link Intime's website because it is official registrar of the Exxaro Tiles IPO. The direct Link to check application status is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide

1] Login at linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Exxaro Tiles IPO;

3] Enter PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

